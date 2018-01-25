'It was a sledge-hammer to him': Shock death destroys rehab

A FORMER teenage heroin addict was back before the court despite trying hard to stop his drug use after the horror of finding his girlfriend dead from an overdose.

Colin Scott Hendrey, 43, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two charges of possessing dangerous drugs; possession of drug utensils; not being endorsed to have a restricted drug; and contravening a police direction.

He was convicted and fined $700 after Magistrate David Shepherd found he'd made significant strides at rehabilitation from what had been a considerable drug problem.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said Hendrey had a significant criminal history that went back to 1996 for like offences. Although offered multiple opportunities to undergo drug rehabilitation, he had failed to do so.

Mr Ballard said he'd been sentenced to a jail term for drug offences in September 2014.

Some of the charges before the court were from December 2015 when Hendrey was found at Bellbird Park with glass pipes he had used to smoke a dangerous drug.

In other matters, Hendrey was found with a restricted drug, and a fentanyl patch.

Some of the offences breached a suspended sentence.

Hendrey's lawyer told the court the restricted drug was a schizophrenia medication and that his prescription had since been reinstated.

He said Hendrey had suffered a heroin addiction from the age of 15 and been clean now for a year.

The lawyer said Hendrey found his former partner dead inside a car after she overdosed and died - "it was a sledge-hammer to him. It helped him continue to stay clean".

Mr Shepherd said his sentencing would not interfere with the steps Hendrey had taken in rehabilitation, and in the circumstances it would be unjust to activate the previous suspended sentence.