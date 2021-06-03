‘Addictive’: Unique sport taking Ipswich school by storm

STUDENTS at St Mary’s College appear to be hooked on the latest sporting craze taking Queensland schools by storm.

Pickleball, a paddle ball sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis, and tennis, was this week introduced to an excitable Year Eight cohort during their hour-long sport lesson.

Olivia Cokel, Bianka Barram, Grace Weiler, and Daisy Mimz were among the dozens of students who took part in the activity.

The teens admitted they had never heard of the sport before it was showcased at their school on Wednesday.

“It’s a really fun game to play with friends because everyone is smiling on the court and you get to learn a whole new sport,” Ms Barram said.

“It’s difficult to pass the ball from one end of the court to the other diagonally because you’re using a paddle and not your hand, so you never know where the paddle’s going to hit the ball.”

Pickleball combines elements of badminton, table tennis, and tennis.

Pickleball was first introduced into Australia in 2015, and has gone on to amass a legion of local fans.

About 1000 people currently play the sport across Brisbane while between 4-5000 compete statewide.

In 2018, only 50 people across Queensland played.

It is governed by just five rules: The ball must stay inbounds, it must bounce once per side, serves are to be made at the baseline, the serve cannot land in the no-volley zone, and the game ends when the first team reaches either 11, 15, or 21 points.

“Hitting a ball in the diagonal line is a big challenge, there’s lot of competitiveness,” Ms Cokel said.

“But even though were losing we’re still having a lot of fun.

(L-R) Ian Daniels, Queensland Pickleball president Jen Ramamurthy, Helen Homann, and Vihn Truong introduce students to Pickleball.

“It’s really good that (the game) is a mix of sports because you basically get to learn how to play three games in one.”

The teens said they enjoyed themselves so much that they hoped to one day join a local social competition.

“It’s also a really good way to socialise with your friends outside of school and where there’s not so many rules about what you can and can’t do,” Ms Weiler said.

Queensland Pickleball president Jen Ramamurthy was one of many volunteers responsible for bringing the sport to local schools.

She said the association planned to introduce a social league to Ipswich eventually, though securing venues often proved a challenge.

“We are ready and willing to bring it to Ipswich, but the challenge is finding spaces where people can make regularly bookings to play the sport,” Ms Ramamurthy said.

The sport now has about 5000 players across Queensland.

“Generally what happens in the area is that a venue steps up and says yes to hosting a competition, and then social playing sessions can be established.”

She said the association would continue to tour the state in a bid to introduce more students to the sport.

“What makes it so familiar is that it involves a simple underarm hit for the serve, but what makes it unique is that both the serve and the return have to bounce which makes those first two shots fairly friendly.”

“The kids love it, it’s very easy to learn, they quickly gain success on the court and they’re usually very eager to get out on the court.”

“It’s very addictive, that’s the dangerous part.”

DO IT NOW: ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION FOR BIG REWARDS

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.