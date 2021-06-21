‘Addictive’ Cadbury chocolate block returns

Cadbury fans, listen up: There's some seriously delicious breaking news you need to hear.

In possibly the most exciting development since Tasty Toobs returned earlier this month, Cadbury Breakaway is also making a comeback to supermarket shelves.

The sweet treat is the perfect mash-up between a chocolate block and a biscuit: chocolate covered layers of wafer, creme with a soft chocolatey centre.

It will be available in two flavours: Cadbury Daily Milk and Cadbury Old Gold for dark chocolate lovers.

The much-loved Cadbury chocolate is officially making a comeback.

Breakaway was first launched by Cadbury in 1999 before it was (cruelly) snatched from our hands just a few years ago.

It made a surprise appearance late last year in mash-up form as Twirl Breakaway, but you simply can't beat its original form.

Cadbury's senior marketing director Paul Chatfield said staff had been working for over a year to perfect its formula.

"The amazing chocolate makers at our Hobart factory have been working for more than 12 months to get the recipe and combination of Cadbury chocolate and wafer just right," he said in a statement.

"Some of these team members were around for the production of Breakaway when it first launched back in 1999, and they're so excited to see it return bigger and better than ever."

The popular chocolate will also be available in dark chocolate form.

Mr Chatfield said Breakaway was the "perfect indulgent snack" - but don't just take Cadbury's word for it.

Diehard Breakaway fans have described the sweet treat as the "most delicious chocolate biscuit".

"I want to give it a negative review," one conflicted reviewer, who still gave Breakaway four out of five stars, wrote.

"Your body really doesn't need or want it at all, but it tastes so addictive and absolutely divine."

On Facebook, Breakaway fans reacted with excitement to the news that the long-awaited snack was returning.

"Shut up and take my money," one person wrote.

"OMG it's back," another commented.

To celebrate Breakaway's return, Cadbury is giving away 500 blocks of the sweet treat - for more information, head to their website.

