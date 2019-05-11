Added incentive for Winternats Top Fuel racers

The Rapisarda Autosport International team will be racing for the prized family trophy in a different category at next month's Winternationals.

DRAG RACING: The highly prized Louie Rapisarda Trophy will be awarded to the winner of Speedflow Top Fuel Eliminator at the 52nd Gulf Western Oil Winternationals next month.

The trophy is normally presented to the Top Fuel winner of the Santo's Super Thunder event at Easter.

However, as the Top Fuel bracket wasn't contested this year, a joint decision by the Rapisarda family and Willowbank Raceway officials was made to transfer the honour to the Winternats.

"It was good to have the opportunity to sit down with Tony and Simon to discuss what's happening at Willowbank,'' Santo Rapisardo said.

"Racing there has special significance for my family. I was very impressed to hear what they are doing to upgrade the emergency braking area and install a world standard catch net system.

"I know my boys and all the RAI (Rapisarda Autosport International) team are looking forward to racing at the Winternationals again and will be hoping we can take Louie's trophy home with us.”

The Winternationals are the final round of the 400 Thunder Championship season.

The Top Fuel class is set for a great finale with a three-way battle for the gold between reigning champion Kelly Bettes and RAI drivers Wayne Newby and Ashley Sanford.

Willowbank Raceway president Tony Wedlock explained the significance of the Louie Rapisarda Trophy.

"Top Fuel is the pinnacle of the sport of drag racing and the contribution to the category in Australia by Santo and the Rapisarda family cannot be overstated,'' Wedlock said.

"Santo's commitment to Willowbank Raceway over the years has been outstanding.

"Louie Rapisarda tragically passed away in a Top Fuel accident at the Raceway in 1990 and seeing his family continue to race in his memory with so much dedication and success inspired us at Willowbank to create the unique design of the Louie Rapisarda Trophy to honour his memory.

"We're particularly pleased Santo has agreed to have the trophy awarded at the Gulf Western Oil WInternationals this year.

"We will also present the Mickey Atholwood Trophy to the Top Fuel winner at this event so it will be very fitting to remember two icons of the sport on the same weekend.''

The Winternationals are at Willowbank Raceway from June 6-9, with 500 teams covering every category of the 400 Thunder Championship Series including an extremely strong field of Top Fuel Dragsters.