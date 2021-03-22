Added blow after bank removes ATMs at Booval Fair

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has removed three of its ATMs from Booval Fair Shopping Centre. Pic: file photo

A long-time customer of Commonwealth Bank Australia fears Ipswich’s elderly community will be severely impacted after the bank removed three of its ATMs from Booval Fair earlier this month.

Julie-Anne Pashley spoke with the Queensland Times on Monday, revealing her shock at finding two large walls installed where the devices used to stand.

Ms Pashley said she had attended Booval Fair on Sunday to deposit a sum of cash.

“I had a look around the shopping centre to see if they had been moved, but I couldn’t see that they had,” she said.

Commonwealth Bank Australia has since confirmed the move was related to the closure of its branch at the shopping centre on March 5.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia announces the permanent closure of its Booval branch in February.

The shock closure came after the branch reported an almost 50 per cent decline in-person customer transactions over the past five years.

“I was really quite shocked because I knew that the branch was closing but I didn’t know that they would be taking away those ATMS with them.”

Despite being aware of the closure, Ms Pashley said correspondence had not clearly stated that the ATMs would go too.

“There was nothing, not even on those walls, I could not see any signs informing the public that they had been taken away,” she said.

“I was at those teller machines a few weeks ago and I didn’t see any notices then.

“I was shocked because I wanted to deposit a sum of money into my account, but I don’t know where to do that now in Ipswich.”

Walls have been erected where the ATMS used to stand. Pic: Julie-Anne Jamieson

She said it would also likely prove an unpopular move for the city’s senior citizens who frequented the centre to use the devices.

“I feel for our older citizens who are still relying on cash, I’ve got a mother-in-law who still uses cash for her living,” Ms Pashley said.

“A lot of them aren’t digital savvy either, I know she gets a bit anxious whenever you try to show her how to use online banking.

“I just worry about the older people, who on pension day will rock up to find two big black walls and that they can’t access their money.”

A spokeswoman for the bank on Monday confirmed three of its ATMS, which were attached to the branch, had been removed.

She said an “off-premise” ATM with deposit and withdrawal capabilities would instead be installed mid-April.

Customers are still able to complete transactions at Booval Fair’s Australia Post outlet.

The closest branches are also located at Ipswich, Redbank and Goodna.

