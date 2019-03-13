Add versatility to Smart TVs with keyboard

The Logitech K600 Smart TV keyboard, which is a bluetooth keyboard, is designed to work with a smart TV so you can find TV shows more easily and work streaming services like Netflix more effectively.

THERE isn't much difference between a high-end smart TV and a computer anymore - a respectable 4K TV will run apps like Netflix, Stan and YouTube, not to mention seamlessly integrating with gaming consoles like the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro.

If you watch a lot of streaming TV - and I'm going to assume you do, since you're reading a technology article - you'll know some of the challenges of searching for a show or movie you want to watch.

On computer or mobile phone, you can just directly type in your search term using a QWERTY keyboard like a civilised person, but TVs don't have those so you have to use the controls on your remote to awkwardly select one letter at a time, then select the thing you want to watch.

Admittedly, it's not an odiously burdensome process but it's certainly a frustrating one when the kids have hidden the TV remote and you want to watch something more edifying than PJ Masks.

Clearly someone at Logitech has had the same problem, as the company has recently launched its K600 wireless keyboard which is designed to connect to a smart TV.

The keyboard also includes a touchpad and a directional pad as well as some dedicated function keys. It's surprisingly light and comfortable to use, and reportedly has a 15m range and a 12 month battery life.

I connected it to my Samsung Q9 4K TV, via a Bluetooth USB dongle and was up and running in under a minute - most of the features worked straight off the bat and a visit to the Logitech site using the TV's in-built browser activated the rest of the functions. The keyboards are fully compatible with most post-2016 Samsung, Sony and LG smart TVs, although Logitech advise people to check on the Logitech website first to make sure their specific model will work.

Having a proper keyboard is a huge help when entering case-sensitve passwords and logins, and I found it to make a difference when entering game redemption keys on my Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro as well.

The K600 doesn't just work on TVs, either - it also functions as a QWERTY keyboard and mouse for smart phones and tablets, including the iPad. Set up is basically the same as for TV, and it works well too.

All in all, the Logitech K600 is one of those things you didn't realise you might need and it packs a lot of features into an attractive package.

With an RRP of $99 and a lot of versatility on offer, the K600 is a piece of kit that warrants looking into further and should make a very useful addition to your lounge.