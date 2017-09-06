Adcock out of grand final for Fassifern with injury

Aaron Adcock has suffered an ACL injury and will miss the A Grade grand final.

STAR Fassifern five-eighth Aaron Adcock has been ruled out of the A grade grand final clash with Goodna with a knee injury.

It is a massive blow to the minor premiers' premiership hopes.

Adcock, the competition's leading point scorer, knew he was in trouble when he heard his knee pop early on in the 40-16 preliminary final win over Norths.

Club president Kent West has confirmed the injury is a small tear of the ACL.

"Because he is only 22 it will heal itself in four to six weeks,” West said.

"But if he plays he runs the risk of it snapping completely and he'll have to have an operation.”

Fassifern fullback Scott Ireland said the club had options at number six. Michael Hayes stepped up in Adcock's absence on Saturday night and did an outstanding job. Hayes has been named at five-eighth for the grand final.

"Aaron is a massive loss,” Ireland said.

"It is devastating for him. You wouldn't wish that on anybody.

"Aaron deserves to be in the grand final but hopefully he can get himself right and have another crack at it next year.

"But we have plenty of options. Mick Hayes slotted in there on the weekend and I thought he was outstanding. The way Mick played on the weekend I am very confident in his ability to play in the halves.

"We also have Landon Hayes, and Kali (Nauqe) played halfback for me last year and was arguably the best player in the comp'. The way this squad is we have the depth this year.”

Star centre Leveni Kurimalawai and prop Adam Korave both finished the clash with Norths on the bench but both are right to play against Goodna.

Forward Zachary Stanfield played the final 12 minutes with an arm injury but he is also right to go.

Ireland had an ankle injury and missed a chunk of the season, but is now back to his best.

"I certainly wanted to try and up my involvement against Norths,” he said.

"I was a bit disappointed in the amount I got myself involved against Goodna (in the major semi).”