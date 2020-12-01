Menu
Roof plumbing apprentice Aidan Ross (second from left) was named Construction Apprentice of the Year at the annual TAFE Queensland SkillsTech Apprentice Awards.
‘Adaptable’ apprentice makes waves at awards

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
1st Dec 2020 1:20 PM
AN AMBITIOUS Ipswich tradie known for his adaptability and willingness to have a crack at anything has drawn recognition in the construction industry

Aidan Ross, 22, has landed the title of Construction (Wet Trades) Apprentice of the Year at the third annual TAFE Queensland SkillsTech Apprentice Awards.

The roof plumbing apprentice celebrated his achievement among 12 winning apprentices at a small ceremony in Southbank.

Aidan said he was surprised to receive the award but was over the moon.

“I think it’s important for apprentices to be recognised not only because we’re learning our trades and finding our feet but because the tradespeople put a lot of their own time into our training,” Aidan said.

Roof plumbing apprentice, Aidan Ross, 22, was named Construction Apprentice of the Year at the annual TAFE Queensland SkillsTech Apprentice Awards.
His manager at MyCladders Metal Roofing and Cladding, Kendrick Myers, was behind the nomination.

Aidan said he was thankful for the training he had received throughout his apprenticeship.

“They provide a lot of great training and just guide us every step of the way,” he said.

“They are pretty much like family. It’s a pretty good relationship we all have here.”

For Kendrick, nominating Aidan for the award was a no-brainer.

“He takes pride in his work and pushes the guys above him to do better in themselves,” Kendrick said.

“He has a thirst for knowledge and takes notes on the worksite to ensure he has a better understanding and is able to problem solve quickly and efficiently.”

He described Aidan as a great role model who always saw the good in people.

“Aidan wears his heart on his sleeve and always put in 110 per cent towards anything that needs to be done,” he said.

“He is able to adapt to almost any team we put him in and has risen above our expectations among certain areas of his apprenticeship.”

