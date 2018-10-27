The Adani project greenies should love

The Queensland government plans to have 50 per cent of the state’s energy requirements met by renewables by 2030.

THE company behind Australia's most controversial coal mining project has put the finishing touches to a huge solar farm capable of powering 23,000 homes each year.

Adani Renewables Australia yesterday completed construction of its $100 million, 65 megawatt Rugby Run solar project near Moranbah in central Queensland with a long term contract to supply power to electricity retailer Alinta.

Adani Renewables Australia chief executive Jennifer Purdie said renewables such as solar power formed an important part of Australia's energy mix.

The completion of the solar farm comes as environmentalists continue to allege major ecological damage from the Indian company's proposed coal mine in the Galilee Basin.

Isaac Regional Council mayor Anne Baker with Adani Renewables CEO Jennifer Purdie at the Rugby Run solar project near Moranbah in central Queensland.

"Solar power is going to be part of the mix," said Dr Purdie. "But of course solar is only effective when the sun is shining so other forms of generation are needed."

She said 80 per cent of the power generated at Rugby Run, which features almost a quarter of a million solar panels, would be sold to Alinta under a contract that runs until 2030. The remaining 20 per cent would be sold on the spot market.

"The new solar farm fits in with the State Government's plan to have 50 per cent of the state's energy requirements met by renewables by 2030," she said. "Queenslanders are looking for industry to include renewables in the generation mix."

Adani Renewables is planning a larger solar farm at Whyalla in South Australia that could generate 140 MW of power.

Adani Renewables is a subsidiary of Adani's green energy business based in India, one of the largest developers of solar power in the world. The company also is looking at wind, battery and pump storage systems in Australia.

"It is not well known in Australia that Adani plays a significant role in delivering renewable energy sources globally," she said. The Rugby Run solar farm is expected to be fully operational in the first half of 2019 with the potential to expand. Final work on the 670 hectare site will include completing electrical connection works.