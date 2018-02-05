Adani protest ramps it up

ANTI-Adani protesters gathered outside Parliament in Canberra yesterday, vowing to stop the Queensland coal mine and move Australia beyond coal in 2018.

Its political agenda includes Bernie Sanders-style boot camps, door knocking and phone campaigning, targeting of MPs, mass mobilisations and screenings of a new documentary on the mine.

Joseph Zane Sikulu, Pacific Project Co-ordinator for 350.org, said the Stop Adani movement had spread beyond Australia.

"We called Australia out for the fact that they are not a good big brother to the people in the Pacific,” he told the protesters.

"Those realities are no longer just ours, they are yours as well,” he said in reference to rising sea levels and reef bleaching caused by climate change.

Earlier, Climate Council councillor and ANU climate scientist Professor Will Steffen said in a statement: "Last year increasing heat, driven primarily by the burning of fossil fuels, exacerbated extreme weather events around the globe and in Australia. As records keep tumbling, it's clear the world cannot afford Adani's mine.”