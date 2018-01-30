Questions over funds for Adani opponents

Abbot Point, through which coal from the Carmichael megamine will pass. Adani has already spent $1.4 billion developing the controversial Carmichael coal mine.

Abbot Point, through which coal from the Carmichael megamine will pass. Adani has already spent $1.4 billion developing the controversial Carmichael coal mine.

A LAWYER for traditional owners opposed to the Adani mega mine has been grilled in court about who is funding his clients' costly court battles.

It has also been revealed in the Federal Court this morning that Adani has already spent $1.4 billion developing the controversial Carmichael coal mine.

The Wangan and Jagalingou Traditional Owners obtained an interim injunction on December 18 to stop the State Government extinguishing their Native Title rights.

Today, they are arguing it should continue until a full court hearing in March to decide the legitimacy of an Indigenous Land Use Agreement.

Brisbane-based lawyer Colin Hardie was grilled by Adani's barrister about payment for his services to the Traditional Owners group.

Mr Hardie said all bills had been paid so far by the Wangan and Jagalingou Traditional Owners, but he had no specific knowledge of where the funds came from.

"I don't have ay specific knowledge... but I am aware that they have raised funds by public subscription," he said.

"Other than that I have no understanding or recollection... as to where they get their money from."

Adani's head of mining, Llewellyn Lazar, also gave evidence about expenditure on the project so far.

He said $1 billion had been spent on the mine itself, and about $400 million on port facilities.

Mr Lazar said there was "no risk around the actual mine" if the injunction were to continue.

The hearing continues today.