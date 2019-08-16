Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Heather Simpson from Stanthorpe has locked herself to a drill rig at Adani's Carmichael mine.
Heather Simpson from Stanthorpe has locked herself to a drill rig at Adani's Carmichael mine.
Environment

Adani mine site hit by protester

by Chris Lees
16th Aug 2019 8:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ADANI'S Carmichael coal mine has been hit by protests again.

This morning a climate activist locked herself to a drill rig at the company's mine site, disrupting work on the controversial project.

Frontline Action on Coal said Heather Simpson from Stanthorpe locked herself to the drill rig at 6.30am by the Gregory Highway.

The group said the protest comes as a group of supporters gathered around to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Australia's first environmental blockade at Terania Creek.

The Terania Creek blockade began near Nimbin, NSW on August 16th, 1979.

"It led to the creation of the Nightcap National Park and began a tradition of front line environmental activism that has resulted in the preservation of diverse and unique natural environments across the continent," Frontline Action on Coal said.

Frontline Action on Coal spokesman Andy Paine said the best way to "celebrate Australia's tradition" of blockades was not only to remember the stories, but to continue it by blockading the Adani mine.

It comes after two anti-Adani activists were arrested by police after staging a protest at the Carmichael mine site suspended from 9m poles earlier this month.

More Stories

adani mine adani protests climate change

Top Stories

    Developers dig heels in, continue to stall at Bellbird Park

    premium_icon Developers dig heels in, continue to stall at Bellbird Park

    Environment Singaporean-based developers, CB Developments continue to stall a final ruling on a 340-lot development in Bellbird Park in court.

    IN COURT: Full names of 88 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 88 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    Inflammatory Facebook post comes back to bite

    premium_icon Inflammatory Facebook post comes back to bite

    Crime "He publicly shamed her, and made fun of her”

    Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News Subscribers make most of special rewards worth hundreds of dollars