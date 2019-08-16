Adani mine site hit by protester

Heather Simpson from Stanthorpe has locked herself to a drill rig at Adani's Carmichael mine.

Heather Simpson from Stanthorpe has locked herself to a drill rig at Adani's Carmichael mine.

ADANI'S Carmichael coal mine has been hit by protests again.

This morning a climate activist locked herself to a drill rig at the company's mine site, disrupting work on the controversial project.

Frontline Action on Coal said Heather Simpson from Stanthorpe locked herself to the drill rig at 6.30am by the Gregory Highway.

The group said the protest comes as a group of supporters gathered around to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Australia's first environmental blockade at Terania Creek.

The Terania Creek blockade began near Nimbin, NSW on August 16th, 1979.

"It led to the creation of the Nightcap National Park and began a tradition of front line environmental activism that has resulted in the preservation of diverse and unique natural environments across the continent," Frontline Action on Coal said.

Frontline Action on Coal spokesman Andy Paine said the best way to "celebrate Australia's tradition" of blockades was not only to remember the stories, but to continue it by blockading the Adani mine.

It comes after two anti-Adani activists were arrested by police after staging a protest at the Carmichael mine site suspended from 9m poles earlier this month.