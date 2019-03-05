Adani enters plea over alleged environmental harm

ADANI has again denied any wrong doing over the release of flood waters at Abbot Point Coal Terminal during Cyclone Debbie and has today entered a not guilty plea in court.

In 2017, during the extreme weather, flood waters were released from the coal port after the Queensland Department of Environment granted Abbot Point Bulk Coal with a temporary emissions licence.

The impact of the flood water release was the subject of an investigation following allegations of environmental harm.

Adani was subsequently issued with a $12,190 fine by the Queensland Department of Environment for allegedly releasing 800 per cent more contaminated water than the temporary licence allowed.

The Department alleges Abbot Point Bulkcoal discharged sediment water from a location called W2 that was eight times above levels authorised by the Department of Environment in the temporary emissions licence granted to the company.

The company opted to have the matter heard by a magistrate, instead of paying the $12,190 fine.

Today, Abbot Point Operations has entered a 'not guilty' plea in the Bowen Magistrates Court refuting causing any environmental harm.

Abbot Point Operations CEO Mr Dwayne Freeman refuted the company caused harm to the Great Barrier Reef, as a result of the flood water release.

Mr Freeman said since 2017, Abbot Point Operations had implemented a number of measures to improve environmental management, including the start of a three-year program - involving an initial $15 million investment project currently underway and a total program forecasted cost up to $50 million - to facilitate continuous water infrastructure upgrades.

"These upgrades are improving our ability to mitigate the impacts of extreme weather events such as cyclones and floods," Mr Freeman said.