Adani countdown: Three weeks to finish approvals

State Government gives less than three weeks to finish environmental approvals

THE Queensland Government has given itself less than three weeks to finish environmental approvals that will give the red or green light to the Adani coal mine.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced her Environment Department had until May 31 to finish approvals for the Black-Throated Finch Management Plan and until June 13 - three days after the state Budget - to complete the groundwater management plan.

"This is good news. This is a breakthrough," Ms Palaszczuk said in Cairns today.

Ms Palaszczuk said the timeframes had been set by the independent Coordinator-General.

"Now, we've got some firm time frames for decision making to happen in relation to this project, and you know, our laws, Commonwealth and state, are strict," she said.

"The Coordinator-General has been working his guts out, frankly, and I'm very pleased that all parties have come to the table and have been working with the Coordinator-General.

She said she realised some people had expected longer time frames.

"Everybody needs to have these issues resolved," she said.

Ms Palaszczuk said the full details of the Coordinator-General's plan were being finalised and would be sent to her later today.

The Premier flagged that the groundwater plan was contingent on CSIRO.

"The Coordinator-General is having detailed discussions with the CSIRO and I hope that the parties can work to those time frames that we've announced today," she said.