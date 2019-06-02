Menu
JOBS: The Adani coal mine positions earning more than $200K

by CAS GARVEY
2nd Jun 2019 2:32 PM
SUPERVISORS at Adani's Carmichael coal mine will be earning more than $200,000 a year, as vacancies for the mine are advertised with only one more hurdle to turn on the green light.

Just one of the roles with a $200,000+ yearly salary is a senior early works superintendent, whose responsibilities include "ensuring that 'permit to disturb' for the works being constructed has been issued and all conditions are followed".

Structural supervisors are also needed, providing "safety leadership" and "leadership in environmental compliance" as well as maintaining regular updates and presenting construction progress in review meetings.

Most of the supervisor roles require at least 10 years experience working on large scale civil construction projects valued at $100 million and more.

Engineering roles with Adani are also paying more than $200,000 a year, including a signalling engineer role that requires a bachelor degree but no stipulation for years of prior experience.

One of the roles listed last week is for a senior mine planning engineer based in the Townsville headquarters, with "site based travel as required".

