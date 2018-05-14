Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Abbot Point, through which coal from the Carmichael megamine will pass.
Abbot Point, through which coal from the Carmichael megamine will pass.
Environment

Adani’s $17.6m value loss of megamine

by JOHN MCCARTHY and ANDREW BACKHOUSE
14th May 2018 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ADANI has made a $17.6 million writedown on its Carmichael megamine project in central Queensland in the latest sign of trouble for the Indian conglomerate.

The writedown was booked by its Australian unit Adani Mining in an Indian stockmarket filing in Mumbai.

Adani bought the lease from Peter Bond in 2010 for $500 million so a write down of that size shaves just a fraction off the value, but it will also be seen as another setback for the company which has been hit by a series of delays and legal challenges.

However, the company this week said it was still committed to the project and it had appointed well known executive Lucas Dow as a chief executive of its mining division.

The writedowns relate to the duplicate studies and redesign elements of the Carmichael project.

Additional labour costs have also contributed to the charge.

"During the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2018, the company's step-down subsidiary Adani Mining Pty Ltd, Australia has recognised ₹89.64 crores (10 million) as impairment of its mining project," the filing stated.

A write-down describes a reduction in the book value of an asset due to economic or fundamental changes in the asset.

The company also announced the reappointed Gautam S. Adani as an executive chairman

of the company for a further period of five years.

The company is expected to start the Carmichael mine in 2021, one year later than its original 2020 target.

adani australia adani carmichael mine mining value loss writedown

Top Stories

    Drunk's biffo with bouncers, bar staff is all 'crap'

    premium_icon Drunk's biffo with bouncers, bar staff is all 'crap'

    Crime Security run-ins in the sticks.

    • 14th May 2018 11:30 AM
    50 Queenslanders strike it lucky in $20M Gold Lotto

    50 Queenslanders strike it lucky in $20M Gold Lotto

    News Three Ipswich Golden Casket outlets among the winners

    CONFIRMED: What will happen to CBD if council dismissed

    premium_icon CONFIRMED: What will happen to CBD if council dismissed

    Politics Councillors have until May 24 to prepare to respond

    CCC investigation leaves council asking who's next?

    premium_icon CCC investigation leaves council asking who's next?

    Council News Employees and councillors are living in fear as the CCC lays charges

    Local Partners