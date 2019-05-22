Premier: Adani timeline to be finalised within days

Adani CEO Lucas Dow said "any statements from the State Labor Government professing their support of the resources sector and coal mining is simply more hollow promises”.

UPDATE 11.45AM: SPEAKING at Hay Point Coal Terminal this morning, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has demanded a timeline for the Adani project by Friday to get the project off the ground

The coordinator general and an independent regulator will meet with Adani tomorrow to establish the timeline.

Premier Palaszczuk said she would release the timeline to the public as soon as she has reviewed it on Friday.

INITIAL: MINING giant Adani has launched a scathing attack on the Queensland Premier, accusing the Labor party of pulling "political stunts" with the coal project.

In a statement released this morning Adani CEO Lucas Dow said "any statements from the State Labor Government professing their support for the resources sector and coal mining is simply more hollow promises".

Mr Dow challenged the State Government to finalise and approve the two outstanding environmental management plans required to start the Carmichael coal mine.

"Anything less, even if they approve just one of the plans, is yet another political stunt that fails to back coal mining and our project," he said.

"We have given the state members all the facts, demonstrating we are ready to begin, provided the outstanding management plans are finalised by the Queensland Labor government once and for all".

Mr Dow said Queenslanders had given their "overwhelming support" for the mine to proceed immediately, despite the mine being at the centre of many national political debates during this month's federal election.

With the Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in the heart of coal country, touching down in Mackay earlier today, Mr Dow said "We are looking forward to hearing what the Premier has to say this morning...We hope that we, along with the rest of Queensland will not be disappointed".

"It's time for the Queensland Labor government to stop shifting the goal posts and let us get on with delivering these jobs for regional Queenslanders".

"It is time to get the Carmichael project done," Mr Dow said.