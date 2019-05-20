Adani accuses Premier of not listening to CQ election result

ADANI today called on the State Government to "listen" to the people of Central Queensland following a resounding Federal Election swing against Labor in mining heartland.

CEO of Adani Mining, Lucas Dow said the company had been "overwhelmed by the wave of support from Queenslanders over the past month" following pro mining rallies to counter Bob Brown's anti-Adani convoy and the Federal election result.

"If the Queensland Labor Premier and Deputy Premier take nothing else from this weekend (big swings against Labor in Capricornia, Dawson and Flynn) , let's hope they realise it is time to start listening to the people of Queensland," he said.

However he wondered when Premier Annastacia Palasczuk and Treasurer Jackie Trad would get the message after the pair yesterday rejected accusations that their handling of the Adani project had been a major factor in the Queensland Federal Election results.

"Even after the weekend's election, where Queenslanders had their say, the Premier and Deputy Premier still have a tin ear to their own voters. They refuse to hear the concerns of people wanting them to back the Queensland mining industry, back regional communities, and stop shifting the goal posts," Mr Dow said.

"When there is an opportunity like the Carmichael Project ready to deliver thousands of jobs tomorrow in a manner that is both commercially and environmentally responsible, people cannot fathom why the Queensland Labor Government would want to hold that up.

"For the past year we have spent time speaking with locals in Clermont, Moranbah, Charter Towers, the Central Highlands, Mackay, the Whitsundays, Bowen, Rockhampton, Emerald, Yeppoon, Gladstone and of course Townsville discussing our Carmichael Project, to separate the facts and the fiction.

"Queenslanders are proud of their coal mining industry. They know it is an economic powerhouse that creates jobs and sustains their regions, and also provides billions of dollars each year for the benefit of the nation.

"Queenslanders are sick of people telling them that they should be embarrassed and ashamed of what they do, when they should be heralded for working to the highest environmental standards and bringing prosperity to the nation.

"People right across regional Queensland told us they were outraged to hear the Deputy Premier telling an entire industry and our biggest exporter to reskill and get new jobs.

"They do not understand the Queensland Labor Government's continued efforts to tarnish the work of Adani Mining, which has been held to the highest level of scrutiny over the past eight years of planning and demonstrated its capability to operate as one of Australia's leading mining companies.

"The people of regional Queensland despair at the Queensland Labor Government's continued efforts to delay and undermine the delivery of the Carmichael Project, despite waving through approvals on other projects without the same level of scrutiny.

"While there are many reasons people vote the way they do, we know from our own conversations, the grassroots regional rallies, the open letters to politicians, the editorials from local publicans, and the plight of small business owners, people see through the political rhetoric and tactics.

"As evidenced by this weekend's election results, Queenslanders have no tolerance for political actions that are unjust and put people's livelihoods at risk.

"Queensland's coal miners are the best in the world at what they do, working to the highest environmental standards, and as people who live off the land, understanding better than anyone the importance of achieving both sustainable environmental and economic outcomes.

"No matter where we are speaking to people in Queensland, the consistent concern is for the future of their jobs, the mining industry and what that will mean for their families.

"It's time for the Queensland Labor Government to stop shifting the goal posts and let us get on with delivering these jobs for regional Queenslanders.

"It is time to get the Carmichael Project done."

A response is being sought from the Queensland Government.