Adam Scott tees off on the 13th during the second round of the Australian Open. Picture: Dean Lewins/AAP
Golf

Adam Scott misses the cut at Australian Open

by Evin Priest, AAP
6th Dec 2019 5:53 PM | Updated: 5:55 PM
ADAM Scott has missed his first Australian Open cut as a professional despite putting up a valiant fight in the second round.

The pre-tournament favourite left himself with an uphill battle to make the weekend having opened the event with four-over 75 at The Australian Golf Club in Sydney.

Scott fought back on Friday with a 67 but missed the 36-hole cut by one shot despite his even-par total.

Since turning professional in 2000, Scott had never missed the cut at his national championship and his record includes a win in 2009.

"I knew (even par) was going to be around the number," Scott said after his round.

"I was just pleased to make some good swings out there today - it was much better than yesterday."

Scott, who teed off on the 10th, picked up three birdies before the turn.

He added another on the seventh (his 16th) to claw it back to even par with two holes remaining.

A horrible break at the ninth had the 13-time US PGA Tour winner against the ropes.

With 324m to reach the water hazard on the par four, the 2013 Masters winner thought his drive was safe when he blasted it down the left side of the fairway.

But it rolled into the hazard and forced Scott to take a penalty drop, then scramble for par from 100m out.

"I didn't try and hammer it, it must have gotten a firm bounce down there," Scott said.

Scott hit a sublime wedge shot and made an 2.5m downhill par putt to give himself an outside chance at making the cut.

But with the top 60 professionals and ties making the cut, the number was set at one under.

