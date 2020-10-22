Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Increased COVID-19 Testing Continues Despite ACT Recording No New Coronavirus Cases
Increased COVID-19 Testing Continues Despite ACT Recording No New Coronavirus Cases
Health

ACT’s first COVID case in 104 days

by Jack Paynter
22nd Oct 2020 11:30 AM

A diplomat returning from overseas has become the first person to test positive for coronavirus in the ACT in 104 days.

ACT Health confirmed the new case over Twitter just after 11.30am on Thursday, which takes its total number of infections to 114 since the start of the pandemic.

Health authorities said the man was aged in his 70s and was a returned overseas traveller.

"The man is a diplomat who returned from overseas on October 9," ACT Health said in a statement.

"He flew into Sydney and travelled to ACT by private vehicle. He didn't stop en route and has been quarantining since his return."

ACT Health said 473 negative tests had also been returned in the past 24 hours.

Originally published as ACT's first COVID case in 104 days

More Stories

act coronavirus covid-19 health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rising Lockyer golfer teams up with Aussie cricketing legend

        Premium Content Rising Lockyer golfer teams up with Aussie cricketing legend

        Sport IN an unlikely match up, a Lockyer Valley golfer has teamed up with an iconic cricketing legend.

        • 22nd Oct 2020 10:30 AM
        How free parking schemes in Ipswich CBD will work

        Premium Content How free parking schemes in Ipswich CBD will work

        Council News It is hoped free parking in the CBD will provide a boost for businesses

        IN COURT: Full names of 141 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 141 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court each day

        Years of learning help Ash refocus on exciting Jets future

        Premium Content Years of learning help Ash refocus on exciting Jets future

        Rugby League Former premiership winner and teacher eager to help Colts make the grade in...