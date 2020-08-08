Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
One NBA star has caught the eye of a Hollywood A-lister who wasn’t shy about making her move in multiple posts on social media.
One NBA star has caught the eye of a Hollywood A-lister who wasn’t shy about making her move in multiple posts on social media.
Celebrity

Actor publicly courts NBA star

by Dani Mohr, NY Post
8th Aug 2020 10:37 AM

Actress January Jones took to social media to swoon over Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.

Jones posted two Instagram stories of the two-time NBA champion, taken after he led the Clippers to an easy 126-111 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

Watch Live NBA every day until the playoffs with ESPN on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

In the first story, the former star of "Mad Men" added a bunch of heart-eyed emojis over Leonard, and captioned the photo "future boyfriend ?? @LAClippers," featuring him dripping with sweat and a towel wrapped around his neck.

The second photo Jones posted she captioned, "(telephone emoji) me Kawhi," encouraging the already-taken NBA star to reach out to the actress.

January Jones is a big Kawhi fan
January Jones is a big Kawhi fan

Unfortunately for Jones, Leonard is a taken man and has two children with longtime girlfriend Kishele Shipley.

During Friday's matchup with the Mavericks, Leonard put up 29 points with six assists and five rebounds. He will have his next opportunity to impress Jones on Sunday with the Clippers taking on the Portland Trail Blazers.

With the Clippers the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, they are poised to make a long and deep playoff run in the NBA bubble.

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Actress's public courting of NBA star

January Jones is a big Kawhi fan
January Jones is a big Kawhi fan
january jones kawhi leonard

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Miracle girl to make biggest recovery step since accident

        Premium Content Miracle girl to make biggest recovery step since accident

        News Abbie Sweeper, the Lockyer youngster that survived a horrific horse riding accident, has a goal to return home very soon.

        ‘They are armed, you would have come off second best’

        Premium Content ‘They are armed, you would have come off second best’

        News A drunk man’s disturbing threat to a female cop has earned the ire of an Ipswich...

        Motorbike rider taken to hospital after hitting kangaroo

        Premium Content Motorbike rider taken to hospital after hitting kangaroo

        News Two people have been taken to hospital following two separate crashes on Ipswich...

        Why these students will have the best lunch breaks in town

        Premium Content Why these students will have the best lunch breaks in town

        Education After 18 months of grant applications, students will be able to complete in their...