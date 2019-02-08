‘MAFS proves misogyny still a problem in Australia’

ACTOR Jessica McNamee questions the impact of controversial reality TV show Married At First Sight on the women's movement.

Stunned by the interactions between many of the "married couples", McNamee said the show proved misogyny was still rife in Australian culture.

"I had never watched Married At First Sight before the other night, and I was shocked by the amount of men which were gaslighting women," she said.

"For a network to broadcast this, to be putting these men out there on screen that are completely gaslighting women it could be damaging, but it also highlights the problems which still exist."

Actor Jessica McNamee has questioned whether TV show MAFS impacts women’s movement. Picture: Adam Yip

The Sydney-born star said many women in the entertainment industry are still too scared to tell their stories of sexual harassment despite the #MeToo movement.

McNamee is proud to be part of the fight for equality, but said there is still a long way to go.

"I still think we have a long, long, long way to go, but I am excited for sure that tides are changing," she said.

"There are women who speak up but there many who aren't."

McNamee was shocked at the amount of men gaslighting women on the show. Picture: Mike Gunner/Instagram



The Battle Of The Sexes and The Meg star is a judge at this year's Tropfest - the world's largest short-film festival - an event which is grounded in promoting a wide range of talent and stories.

"What excites me particularly about being a judge is the diversity among the films," she said.

"I feel like Australia does it better than a lot of other countries.

After the festival's future was thrown into question in 2016, McNamee said it is exciting to see the event is still running.

"I have had a lot of friends who have submitted films over the years, it has been such a great platform for many artists," she said.

Her career has grown since starring in tennis movie Battle of the Sexes as Margaret Court alongside Emma Stone and Steve Carell.

McNamee will join fellow judges Eric Bana, Marta Dusseldorp and Sophia Forrest on the panel to assess this year's finalists on Saturday.

The former Home And Away star said she was in the final stages of signing on to a new Australian film which would keep her Down Under for a several months of this year.

MEDICAL REASON FOR TRESS STRESS

Elizabeth Sobinoff claims she has to wear hair extensions for medical reasons.

The Married At First Sight contestant suffers from a Lupus-like auto-immune disease that causes sensitivity to light.

Elizabeth Sobinoff said she has to wear extensions as she suffers from a disease. Picture: Toby Zerna



If exposed, her skin will burn and it has in the past caused hair loss.

"I wish I didn't have to wear the hair extensions but my disease means my scalp, and my ears and my nape are photo sensitive," she told Confidential on the Nova radio show.

"I get a thick plaque that looks like psoriasis."

I AM STILL JUST ROMAN AROUND

Married At First Sight bad boy Sam Ball says he is single and not dating anyone after being linked to another woman not associated with the show.

The Sydney construction worker was this week claimed to be in a relationship when a series of social media images were posted to the Facebook page of a female acquaintance.

Sam Ball, who was paired up with Sobinoff, said he is still single. Picture: Sam Ball/ Instagram



"I am single, that story is absolutely not true," Ball told Confidential. "There is no truth to that."

Ball, 27, is partnered with Elizabeth Sobinoff on the reality show.

Reports this week suggested Ball had set up a secret Facebook page under the name of Roman Winston and that the profile indicated he was in a relationship.