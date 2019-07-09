Stage no barrier for special needs actors

SHOWING SOON: Actors from the Ipswich Little Theatre S Troupe will be performing The July Grinch this month.

ACTORS from Ipswich Little Theatre's S-Troupe will be bringing a Christmas story to the stage this month.

The S-Troupe caters for people with disabilities and gives them the opportunity to be part of the arts and perform on stage.

This particular group was formed in 1992 and have performed numerous theatre, dinner and Christmas concerts for the people of Ipswich to enjoy.

The S-Troupe's latest production, The July Grinch, will delight audiences at the Ipswich Little Theatre Complex, with performances to be held at 2pm and 4pm on July 20, 21 and 27. On July 28, only one show will be held at 2pm.

The play is written and directed by Di Johnston.

Ipswich Little Theatre publicity officer Robyn Harm said everyone in the S-Troupe works really hard to provide the audience with a great show.

"We would really love for the community to come along and see what is possible for people who have a disability," she said.

"These people get so much out of acting, and it is clear to see how much they really do enjoy performing.

"They absolutely love it."

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for pensioners, students and people with a disability.

Phone 3281 0555, or drop by the Visitor Information Centre to book.

The Ipswich Little Theatre Complex is located in the Jean Pratt Building, Burley Griffin Drive.