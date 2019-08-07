Actors get into the festive spirit for new Aussie show

Ipswich Little Theatre Daytime Troupe have an upcoming show called Ruby's Bush Christmas. Annette Kitching (Ruby), Margaret Martin (Sheryl) and Ann Maree Ling (Nanna Mac).

Ipswich Little Theatre Daytime Troupe have an upcoming show called Ruby's Bush Christmas. Annette Kitching (Ruby), Margaret Martin (Sheryl) and Ann Maree Ling (Nanna Mac). Cordell Richardson

CHRISTMAS may be a few months away, but members from Ipswich Little Theatre's Daytime Troupe have already pulled out the tinsel in preparation for their new show.

Rehearsals have been in full swing for the group's upcoming performance, Ruby's Bush Christmas.

The story is a different slant on Christmas, and features an original Australian script written and directed by Kay McAllan. Ruby has arrived at her grandmother's house for the holidays, but as this is her first Christmas away from her parents, she is worried Santa won't find her.

Ruby quickly meets some animals friends who take her on an adventure, but after running into some feral foxes, chaos unfolds.

Margaret Martin plays the role of Sheryl, one of the feral foxes who tries to lead the young girl astray. But Margaret insists there are some positive messages for kids to learn.

"There's a big Christmas party, and the foxes really want to go, but they lie to Ruby to get there," she said.

"But in the end, we apologise, and all is forgiven.

"It's a really good message about inclusiveness."



The play features lots of songs for the kids to sing along to, as well as a famous hit from The Beatles which is sure to have the adults in the audience tapping their toes.

The Daytime Theatre Troupe have been performing for Ipswich children and families for more than 30 years.

Margaret, who has been a member for 27 years, said she still loved being on the stage.

"It's a lot of fun and you have some really great company," she said.

Ruby's Bush Christmas will be performed on October 22, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29 and November 1, with shows at the Jean Pratt Building on Burley Griffin Dr.

Performances are at the Incinerator Theatre's air-conditioned Jean Pratt building, Burley Griffin Drive (off Griffith Road) Ipswich. Children are seated on the floor with actors performing around them. There is ample parking and the theatre is adjacent to the Queens Park Nature Reserve, playgrounds and Nerima Gardens.

Tickets are on sale for schools and daycare centres at $8 per person.

To book, phone Chic Currie on 3288 9783 or email chicanddon@gmail.com.