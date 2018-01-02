Adani protesters warned: 'Tents with no toilets not on'

Police speak to a protester at the anti-Adani rally near Bowen. Protesters blocked the Abbot Point coal terminal access road. September 19, 2017. Picture: John Andersen

BYRON Bay activists planning to protest against Adani are being warned that illegal behaviour will not be tolerated.

The Northern Rivers Stop Adani Group is recruiting protesters for a week of "frontline action" at a rural property between Collinsville and Bowen.

Whitsunday Regional Council's Mike Brunker says the council will take legal action if the maximum number of people allowed on site is exceeded after a similar incident last September.

"They'll be out at the Bogie River Bush House - that's where they have their … camp.

Cr Brunker said the guesthouse would not be able to accommodate a high number of protesters.

"That will be illegal. It's a guesthouse on a rural property … 20 or 30 tents out in the open with no toilets is just not on."

The guerilla camp near Bowen is set up to train activists in ways to disrupt Adani's activities.

Glen Erin Farmstay breached their 40-people limit when they hosted 100 activists last year.

Whitsunday Regional Council has told the Bogie River Bush House to keep numbers down.

"There are penalty points but it's a lengthy process. It certainly won't stop them next week.

"It took us up to 12 months to stop a guy who started an illegal camping area. It's a costly process (for) council …."

Adani protesters stop coal train: ACTIVISTS have halted a train carrying hundreds of tonnes of coal headed for the Abbott Point Coal Terminal.

Cr Brunker said the people of Bowen were fed up with the activists.

"People in Bowen despise them. They graffitied the place, jumped on our reservoirs, they're just a nuisance.

"They put out their own media and tell everyone how great they are, locals just see them as absolute pests."

He said the protesters took police's attention away from crime issues further north.

"While we have 20 or 30 coppers babysitting these protesters - you can understand why there's not enough police (in) Townsville trying to stop people from breaking into and stealing cars."

Inspector Steve O'Connell said the protesters had set up a semi-permanent base camp.

"They have a rolling protest action now and have set up a base camp on a property between Bowen and Collinsville."

Inspector O'Connell said the activists were free to go about their agenda, but police would intercept any illegal behaviour.

"We have no tolerance for the illegal activity," he said.