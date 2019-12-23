Activists release album of new-age carols against coal

The electronic indie-pop track, 'Adani Stinky Farty' probably doesn't feature on your average Christmas records but a new album on the market has this and a many more 'coal-blockin' jams.

Rock 'n' Roll for Blockin' Coal has been compiled by the protest group Frontline Action on Coal which, of late, has been behind much of the disruption to the Adani ­Carmichael project with multiple demonstrations staged at the site over the past year.

The album includes a range of original anti-Adani songs and other songs from high profile #StopAdani supporters including John Butler and Lisa Mitchell.

ohn Butler (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

FLAC said some of the music on the album was ­recorded at Camp Binbee, a protester hub nearby Adani's rail corridor.

"The music and poetry on this album is from artists who don't see their creative pursuits as separate from politics," the album description read.

"They are people from around the country who have come to the climate frontlines in Central Queensland to disrupt the construction of Adani's ­Carmichael coal mine.

"Many of these songs were sung and even recorded at Camp Binbee, the home of the movement to blockade Adani."

Band Ginger and the Ghost's Missy and Daniel with musician Lisa Mitchell practicing a song they wrote together at Camp Binbee.

Some of the tracks on the $10 digital album include 'Galilee', 'Never Gonna Build That Mine', and 'End of Humanity' - not your average list of Christmas hymns.

An Adani spokeswoman said the company respected FLAC supporters' right to protest in the latest tack in their mission.

"The great thing about living in a democracy is that everyone is entitled to have, and voice, their opinions. We encourage people to ensure those opinions are based on facts not fiction," she said.