Activists plan phone jam ‘party’ to halt mine’s future

A MACKAY environment group is calling on activists to jam insurer phone lines in an effort to stop them covering Adani’s Carmichael Mine.

The call-out asks anti-Adani activists to “call a potential Adani insurer” one by one, day by day until the end of October.

But Adani says the ploy will not work because the mine had the required insurance for the mine.

A Facebook event that popped up on Wednesday from Mackay Conservation Group is labelled “Stop Adani Phone Jam Calling Party”.

“We have just seven weeks until some of Adani’s current insurance expires – and we need to get another nine insurance companies to rule out supporting Adani,” the post reads.

“Our previous efforts have led to 80 companies ruling out working with Adani. Now we need everyone to get on to this final step.

Workers at Carmichael Coal Mine this month. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ll be meeting together to make our calls from the Environment Centre.

“After that we’ll each be given the phone numbers of a couple of people on our list so we can ask them to join in the action as well.

“When you sign up to stopadani.com/phonejam you will be given phone scripts and everything you need to make a call – including a text message at the time of your call.

“Sign up for as many calls as you can on this roster (make sure at least one of them is after 6pm on October 6.”

The website has a calendar where people can book in to make the calls in the hope “Adani could soon have no insurance” for its Carmichael project.

“Only nine out of dozens of Lloyd’s insurers are still at risk of insuring Adani,” the site says.

“To persuade all nine to rule out Adani, we’ll be calling each insurer relentlessly, one-by-one and day-by-day, from now until the end of October.

“Together, we’ve already sent thousands of emails. But with Adani racing to lock in insurance policies, we need to up the ante and demand responses, in real time, from real people, over the phone.”

Carmichael Coal Mine. Photo: Cameron Laird

An Adani spokeswoman said details on insurance providers for the Carmichael project were commercial in confidence.

But she said the company had the requisite insurance requirements in place to take the mine through construction and into operation.

“Anti-mining activists and the so-called charities that fund and employ them have thrown everything but the kitchen sink at us to try and stop us building the Carmichael mine and rail project and they have failed,” she said.

Carmichael Coal Mine earlier this month. Photo: Cameron Laird

“What the activists blatantly ignore is the $1.5 billion in contracts we have now awarded and the many individuals, small businesses and large organisations who are proud to partner with us and be part of the Australian coal industry, our country’s second-biggest exporter.

“After more than eight years of working on the Carmichael project we have repeatedly demonstrated that we will not be intimidated or deterred from delivering on our promises to Queenslanders and we continue to get on with construction.”

