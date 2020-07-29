Activewear hero: Off-duty cop’s dramatic arrest of escapee

COLLEAGUES of a young police woman working in Cape York are considering nominating her for a bravery award for her "amazing" actions after an allegedly violent offender tried to flee custody.

On her day off and wearing activewear, the Aurukun-based Senior Constable was allegedly bitten multiple times and dragged across the floor of the police station by the 18-year-old alleged offender in a "long, hard physical battle" last week.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the man had just appeared in court for other matters via video link to Cairns Magistrates Court when the incident occurred.

"As the man was being moved from the courtroom back to his cell he allegedly ran from officers to the front of the station," she said.

It is understood the 34-year-old officer initially attempted to take him into custody in the foyer of the police station as he attempted to flee and was holding onto his leg.

The 18-year-old man allegedly tried to flee from the Aurukun police station after appearing in court. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

He allegedly tried to stomp her off, kicked at her and dragged her across the floor.

He managed to get free and allegedly fled from the station, but she pursued and tackled him onto the ground.

He then allegedly bit her several times, but she clung on until assistance arrived and he was arrested.

Cape York police Insp Mark Henderson said the officer sprang into action knowing the potential danger the man allegedly represented, having previously been arrested with a large knife.

"The prevention of this alleged offender being able to escape and potentially kill or maim people was paramount in the eyes of the officer involved and she fought a long, hard physical battle with him to prevent his escape," he said.

"She was off duty at the time and had no accoutrements, but saw a bad situation and responded in an amazing and professional manner.

"Police work hard and risk their lives daily to arrest offenders and bring them before court and this is more difficult and challenging when these offenders try to escape."

The officer needed treatment at Aurukun Clinic for multiple injuries.

The man was charged with serious assault police by biting, serious assault police and escape lawful custody and was due to reappear in court on Friday.

Originally published as Activewear hero: Off-duty cop's dramatic arrest of escapee