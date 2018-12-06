Latest from the Queensland Times editor's desk

Dear valued subscriber,

I wanted to make all of our loyal subscribers aware of our current Subscriber Rewards Program that we have running.

Each month, the QT randomly selects one full paying subscriber who has activated their digital subscription and they win a $1,000 Riverlink Gift Card which can be used to purchase anything from within any of Riverlink's stores.

In addition to this great prize, the lucky subscriber gets to nominate an Ipswich based charity, community or not for profit group, sporting club, school or community group to receive a $500 community grant.

Combine this great opportunity with all of your local news, sport and weather, your free Courier Mail subscription, your access to variety of exclusive tickets and prizes available through our news rewards program and you have yourself a very valuable subscription.

This is all about rewarding you for simply being a subscriber and your name automatically goes in the draw each month.

I would like to congratulate our winners and their charities so far in 2018, you can read about some of them here.

Being a QT subscriber pays off

Subscribe to the QT and win!

Avid readers switch on subscription and win $1000 prize

There's plenty of movement in the business sector at the moment with one new shopping precinct on the hunt for an anchor for its flagship food tenancy.

A burger operator would be the perfect option to fill the external "flagship" food tenancy. BBS

New food precinct on hunt for the best burger joint

An online business has upgraded and now has premises in the Top of Town.

Antoinette Mobbs of The Cake Mobb. Cordell Richardson

Cupcake baker opens pop-up in Top of Town

An iconic Ipswich pub has hit the market.

David McLean in the Coronation Hotel. Rob Williams

Family calls time on popular Ipswich pub

And an historic Ipswich business, the Bakehouse Steakhouse, has been resurrected. Watch the video here.

Bakehouse Steakhouse co-owner Nick Stevenson. Cordell Richardson

Exclusive look at the new Bakehouse Steakhouse

In the coming days we'll bring you news of three new businesses opening in Ipswich and we've heard whispers of another one shutting up shop.

Make sure you head to the website to stay on top of all these stories and more and of course watch your inbox as we'll alert you as the stories come in.

Shannon Newley, Editor