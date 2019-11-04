Activate your club with valuable Qld Government grants

HOUSE RULES

THE Queensland Government recently released their 10 year strategy, Activate! Queensland 2019-2029.

The strategy outlines where the government will direct their spending to ensure that more Queenslanders have access to participate in physical activity.

There are currently two grant opportunities:

Activate Community Infrastructure: The vision of the 10 year sport and active recreation strategy is to get more Queenslanders moving more often by providing more opportunities, facilities and services to motivate communities. That is why the Queensland Government will continue its support of local communities by investing $52 million over three years to deliver around 150 infrastructure projects.

Submissions should demonstrate: Fit-for-purpose, universally designed infrastructure that improves accessibility and functionality of active places and spaces; increased or improved accessibility for individuals and communities to provide broader community well-being; and projects that inspire activity in high-need communities across Queensland.

Key dates: Friday, November 22 - Expressions of interest close. January 2020: Successful projects announced.

For more information and to submit an expression of interest read the information at www.qld.gov.au/recreation/sports/funding

Active Clubs: The Queensland Government Sport and Recreation Active Clubs funding program is open.

Active Clubs provides funding of up to $2000 (GST exclusive) to eligible organisations for either equipment or training to deliver physical activity opportunities throughout Queensland.

Your organisation can apply for: On field support to help deliver quality physical activity experiences or; off field support to improve your ability to manage the organisation.

Key dates: November 15 - Applications close at 5pm. January 31: Approved projects can begin (subject to receipt of approval letter and terms and conditions). January 31, 2021: Projects must be completed.

For more information or to apply, go to www.qld.gov.au/ recreation/sports/funding/active-clubs