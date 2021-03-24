Menu
Meaghan Scanlon and David Crisafulli
Politics

MP takes aim at LNP leader

by Brianna Morris-Grant
24th Mar 2021 12:26 PM
GOLD Coast Labor MP Meaghan Scanlon has taken aim at Opposition leader David Crisafulli over his pledge to recruit more young women to the LNP.

Broadwater MP Mr Crisafulli announced on Tuesday the party needed more diversity to sideline "backroom bully boys".

Ms Scanlon hit back on Twitter early Wednesday morning: "This coming from a bloke who rolled the youngest woman in parliament to get his safe seat … Actions speak louder than words."

The post was accompanied by a face-palm emoji.

Queensland Leader of the opposition David Crisafulli speaks during a press conference at Parliament House. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
It is the first time Ms Scanlon, who has previously faced intense online harassment from an LNP volunteer, has used social media to take aim at another MP. The Bulletin has contacted her for comment.

Mr Crisafulli told Parliament on Tuesday his party "must reflect Queensland's diversity".

"In the weeks ahead I will be laying out the initiatives I believe are essential to reform our party," he said.

"One of them will be ensuring the party will actively seek younger, more diverse and a larger portion of women for vacant seats."

The Broadwater seat was held by former LNP MP Verity Barton from 2012-2017, before she was ousted by Mr Crisafulli in 2017 LNP preselection.

Ms Barton, the youngest woman ever elected to Queensland Parliament at age 26 in 2012, relocated to London following the election loss.

brianna.morris-grant@news.com.au

Originally published as 'Actions speak louder than words': Stunning attack on Coast identity

Meaghan Scanlon speaks during Queensland Parliament question time. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jono Searle
