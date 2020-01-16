Action never stops in wide world of sports

Australia's David Warner celebrates after scoring hundred during the first one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Welcome back. Over the last few weeks we have seen some terrific BBL action, with plenty more to come.

We have witnessed our Aussie Test Cricketers dismantle the Kiwis. We saw mighty Maxi “Comanche” win the Sydney to Hobart, tennis action come alive with tournaments around the country. The A league continued. As did the NBL, while Cameron Smith kept golf in the news with a great win in Hawaii. Horse Racing peaked with the running of the Magic Millions on the Gold Coast taken out by “Away Game”.

That’s what has happened, but what lies ahead in 2020.

NRL, AFL, Super Rugby and Netball teams are training in earnest The Australian Open tennis is only days away, while our cricketers have started a tough Indian tour on the right foot with a thrashing of the hosts in game one.

I hope you’re refreshed like me and looking forward to an awesome show from players from home and abroad in their respective sports. Bring it on.

They say a team is only has good as it players but in this day and age it’s the coach that suffers the ultimate axing if the performances ain’t up to management’s expectations.

Only 13 games into a two-year contract Melbourne Victory coach Marko Kurz is the first to get his marching orders in the A league this season. Kurz has the Victory sitting in sixth but the people that matter are not happy being so low and have relieved him of his duties. This situation is not new but it’s the coach that cannot see their contract out while the players get a second chance to pick their act up.

While the Victory showed Kurz the door, Barcelona arguably the biggest club in the world have done the same to coach Ernesto Valverde. Barcelona top the La Liga and have been the world’s best over the last few years, so their decision seems very strange indeed. A coach’s life, who would want to be one.

HEROES

1. David Warner - he has done his time for prior indiscretions and has really made up for lost time, showing superb form in the recent Test Series, which has carried into the ODI’s with a sensational performance against India.

2. Shane Warne - he is our greatest ever spin bowler, but Warne proved he has a softer side by auctioning his baggy green for the bushfire appeal. It raised a staggering $1,007,500.

VILLAINS

1. Robert Farah - Colombian Tennis Player and No 1 Doubles Player in the World has been forced out of the Australian Open after failing a drug test. He has blamed eating meat in his home country for the positive result.

2. ICC - reducing Tests from 5 to 4 days has been suggested. This is a ludicrous idea and as expected has been panned by most top international players.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1. 1977 Pakistan Cricketer Imran Khan takes 6/63 in the 2nd Inning against Australia, for a 12 wicket match haul.

2. 1983 IOC restores Jim Thorpe’s Olympic Medals, 70 years after taking them from him for accepting a $25.00 payment to play in a semi pro Baseball game.

3. AB De Villiers scores the fastest century in one day history, achieving the feat in 37 balls against the West Indies.

SPORTING BIRTHDAYS

1. 1961 Canadian Ice Hockey Great Mark Messier

2. 1971 Brazilian Racing Car Driver Christian Fittipaldi

3. 1988 German Tennis Player Angelique Kerber

BOMBER’S BEST

Lets get the 2020 sporting season off with a win. I’ve found three NBL teams that should be winning their games, so get on the Sydney Kings, Brisbane Bullets and Perth Wildcats.