Acting Mayor: How Ipswich received council budget

I DON'T think the weather could have been any better in Ipswich. The first weekend of July turned on a cracker for a host of outdoor events across the city.

On Saturday alone I managed to call in to the Rosewood Show, the opening of Lions Corner in Cobb and Co Park in John St Rosewood, the Classic Car and Pinup show in Queens Park to support the Blue Hope charity and the Jets' Indigenous Appreciation Day at North Ipswich Reserve where the Jets thumped Tweed Heads 40 to 14. It was also great to accept on behalf of the City of Ipswich a beautiful piece of artwork from Billie Jayne Freedom. It will now be placed on permanent display at North Ipswich Reserve. Congratulations to the Jets.

How Ipswich received the budget

LAST week's council budget has generally been well received by the community. Projects which have been welcomed include the Ipswich Cycle Park to be built at Raceview. This impressive $3.3 million project is due to be completed this financial year with support from the Queensland Government and the 24/7 Cycle Safety Fund. It will feature three different length loops and will be able to hold major cycling events. Other highlights included the Greening Ipswich Tree program which will provide more then 500,000 trees to be planted across the city within five years.

Get your kerbside collection schedule

THIS year's kerbside collection starts Monday next week and continues until September. This will be a staged collection so look out for a flyer in your letterbox with the pick-up schedule for your suburb. For full guidelines and the kerbside collection calendar go to ipswich.qld.gov.au.

Happy 100th birthday

HAPPY 100th birthday to Springfield resident Emperatriz Del Carmen Arriaza. It was very humbling to be in the company of five generations and in the presence of a woman born during World War I. Emperatriz also received congratulatory messages from the Queen, Governor-General and Prime Minister. Very warm congratulations on behalf of all residents of Ipswich.