Acting mayor: 'Bring $5b defence project to Ipswich'

DEFENCE CITY: Acting mayor Paul Tully is calling for the $5b Land 400 tank building project to call Ipswich home.

IPSWICH City Council has joined State Government politicians calling for the Australian Defence Force's next generation tanks to be built in Queensland.

But Acting Mayor Paul Tully is going one better saying Ipswich is the perfect place for the multi-billion dollar Land 400 project, which will bring a massive jobs boom to our region if Cr Tully has his way.

As a proud defence city, Cr Tully said Ipswich was the perfect place for the project, which could inject up to $5 billion into the region's economy, due to the location at RAAF Base Amberley.

Cr Tully said the city was ideally placed to establish a new defence and maintenance facility on such a large scale.

"Ipswich has the available land and is already home to RAAF Base Amberley, our very own super base for the Australian Air Force," he said.

"It is also home to army units, a major defence logistics hub and key defence contractors.

"Council, in partnership with key organisations established the City of Ipswich Defence Industry Attraction Committee some eight months ago as a joint initiative between Ipswich City Council and Springfield Land Corporation (SLC).

"It is chaired by council's CEO Jim Lindsay supported by vice chairman Jim Varghese from SLC."

Cr Tully said this taskforce of industry heavyweights had been brought together to showcase the city's commitment to grow the defence and aerospace industry, support contractors to expand and help the supply chain develop defence and aerospace capabilities.

"Ipswich has a growing skilled workforce in an emerging education and training sector," he said.

"Within the city we also have two campuses of the University of Southern Queensland and (easy) access to other university campuses in Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

"To complete the picture of Ipswich as the ideal location for defence industries to establish we are supported by excellent road and rail transport links to the Port of Brisbane and three international airports."

Cr Tully said the city provided extensive support to create opportunities for entrepreneurs, technology and innovation through the city's Smart City Blueprint and innovation hub Fire Station 101.

"The city is also currently ranked in the Top 7 intelligent communities by the New York-based Intelligent Community Forum," he added.