Acting deputy mayor chosen at special council meeting

NEW DEPUTY: Cheryl Bromage has been chosen as acting deputy for Ipswich City Council.

A NEW deputy mayor has been chosen to fill in for councillor Paul Tully while he minds the top job.

Councillor Cheryl Bromage was chosen as the acting deputy mayor this morning by her fellow councillors, during a special council meeting.

The decision was unanimous.

After the meeting Cr Bromage said she was pleased to be supported by her colleagues.

"It's fantastic to be endorsed by your colleagues," Cr Bromage said.

"My speech to my colleagues was that we need to get on with the job. We are a united team and we need to show that the city is moving forward and we're open for business."

Cr Bromage said she would focus on ensuring the upcoming council budget was ready to be handed down and supporting her fellow councillors, following the shock resignation of Paul Pisasale.

Acting mayor councillor Tully said Cr Bromage, first elected in 2004, had a wealth of experience and would make a good acting deputy.