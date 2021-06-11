‘Act now’: Flood emergency hits Melbourne

Victorian communities under siege from rising floodwaters will have barely any time to recover, with more heavy rainfall expected and another evacuation order on the way. Picture: David Caird

Another evacuation order issued has been issued for Victorian residents living near a rising creek as a second person fell victim to the state’s treacherous floodwaters.

An emergency warning has also been issued for Melbourne’s outer east with rising water levels likely to cause major flooding of the Yarra River at Yarra Glen.

In Gippsland, anyone living, working or holidaying in the Traralgon Creek area has again been urged to evacuate, with the alert issued at 12.21pm on Friday.

It comes as police found a woman’s body inside a vehicle in floodwaters off Maddens Bridge Rd in Glenfyne about 10.40am on Friday.

While the body was yet to be formally identified, police believe it was that of missing woman Nina, who went missing from Simpson on Wednesday.

She was the second victim of the treacherous floods which caused havoc on Thursday after a man in his 60s was found dead in southeastern Victoria.

And the chaos was not over after Victoria Emergency warned of more “major flooding” in the town of Traralgon on Friday night and into Saturday.

Shakespeare Street resident Anwar Eid carries his stepdaughter Rubi from their flooded unit near Traralgon Creek. Picture: David Caird

The Traralgon Creek was currently below the minor flood level, but renewed rapid river level rises were expected as more rain falls on Friday afternoon.

Flooding was expected to impact: Milton Ct, Tennyson St, Moonabeal Crt, Booth Ct, Whittakers Rd between Shakespear St and Princes St, Davidson St from the Traralgon Creek to Peterkin St, Willow Ct, George St, Berry St, Peterkin St, Munro St between George St and Peterkin St, Couchs Lane.

The warning was current to 2.30pm on Friday. “If you do not evacuate before this time, your property may be isolated or inundated and it may be too late to leave,” VicEmergency said.

It’s the second evacuation order in 24 hours after residents from about 200 homes in Traralgon were forced to flee about 10.30am on Thursday.

A relief centre was set up at the Traralgon basketball stadium.

An evacuation order was issued for those who live, work or were holidaying in the Traralgon Creek area on June 10.

Another urgent warning was also issued for the fringe of Melbourne about 1.30pm for “major flooding likely” in the Yarra River at Yarra Glen.

It warned residents nearby to expect minor flooding developing downstream of Yarra Glen from Saturday.

The level of the Yarra River at Yarra Glen was at a moderate flood level of 4.60m and rising, but was expected to peak around the major flood level of 5m on Friday night.

“The estimated peak at Yarra Glen is likely to exceed the peak level of the February 2011 event (4.77m), which is the highest flood level recorded at this site to date,” the warning said.



“Yarra Glen could be impacted anytime between 5pm and 7pm. If you are located in this area you are in danger – act now to protect yourself.”

Major flooding was likely along the Thomson River downstream of Wandocka with an emergency warning also in place.

The Thomson River at Sale Wharf was expected to flood on Friday night, with anyone living beside the river considered “in danger” and encouraged to “leave now before conditions become too dangerous”.

Victoria State Emergency Service chief officer of operations Tim Wiebusch on Friday said there was no respite on the way just yet.

“The challenge for the community and Traralgon is that while the water has receded and the Princes Highway is open, we do expect up to another 100mm of rain later today and throughout the night,” he told reporters.



“The advice that we have is that it will result in a renewed major flooding, and we do expect to be reissuing an evacuation order for those communities sometime early this afternoon.”

Traralgon floodwater cut off roads and homes. Picture: David Caird

Mr Wiebusch said weather forecasters were likely to see another 15-25mm of rain across the southern parts of Victoria and into Gippsland, and 40-60mm across the western and central catchments.



“We can’t emphasise enough, stay in touch with your emergency broadcast, get the latest information from the VicEmergency website, and stay in touch with the Vic traffic website for latest road closures.”

SES crews have responded to 7400 requests for help in the past 48 hours, as strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall battered the state on Wednesday night and throughout Thursday.

It caused hundreds of trees to fall across power lines, leaving 121,000 households across Victoria still without power.

And it could take days for power to be restored to some homes.

Power supplier AusNet warned it may not be until next week that some homes were reconnected after the network suffered extensive damage.

SES crews have responded to 7400 requests for help in the past 48 hours. Picture: David Crosling / NCA NewsWire

Meanwhile, the tap water in Trentham – the town west of Melbourne that was completely cut off by fallen trees – was warned to be undrinkable.

“What we will see in the next 24 hours in terms of the flooding is threats on the Thompson River at Sale, with 30 properties that have already been door knocked and will likely come in threat of flooding there,” Mr Wiebusch said.

“On the outskirts of Melbourne, in the upper reaches of the Yarra River, we are also going to see major flooding.

“The Melba Highway and the road from Healesville to Yarra Glen has been closed this morning.

“We expect to see the latter of floodwater come through the flood plain. That will see the likes of the racecourse, and around 20 other properties, come under threat from those flood waters.”

Originally published as ‘Act now’: Flood emergency hits Melbourne