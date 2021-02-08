Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bus driver rushed to hospital after acid thrown on his face at Loganholme
Bus driver rushed to hospital after acid thrown on his face at Loganholme
Crime

Acid thrown on bus driver’s face in sickening attack

by Elise Williams, Kate Kyriacou
8th Feb 2021 11:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A bus driver has been rushed to hospital after having what is believed to have been acid thrown on his face.

Police are on scene at an address off Drews Rd at Loganholme following the alleged attack, which happened around 9.20am.

It is understood no passengers were on the Logan City Bus Service vehicle at the time.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man was taken to hospital in a stable condition with burns to his face and eyes.

She said the incident was called in as an alleged assault.

Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the Drews Rd and Jalan St crime scene to contact them.

Police are still looking for the attacker.

Originally published as Acid thrown on bus driver's face in sickening attack

More Stories

acid attack bus driver crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motorists demand changes in noise limit legislation

        Premium Content Motorists demand changes in noise limit legislation

        News More than 1500 supporters have backed a petition to the State Government calling for consistent noise limits

        • 8th Feb 2021 11:00 AM
        Local charities in $40,000 windfall from Christmas event

        Premium Content Local charities in $40,000 windfall from Christmas event

        Council News The popular lights display was ticketed last year with more than 13,000 attending...

        Return of national players gives Easts extra surge this year

        Premium Content Return of national players gives Easts extra surge this year

        Sport Ipswich club excited about season ahead after key coaching appointments, junior...

        Trio safe after dangerous six-hour mountain rescue

        Premium Content Trio safe after dangerous six-hour mountain rescue

        News Firefighters and SES rescued three people trapped on a rock face hundreds of metres...