Achiever’s motto: Get comfortable being uncomfortable

BOMBER’S BLAST

TODAY’S profile features multi-talented former international sportswoman Tammy Cole, affectionally known as TC or Tim Tam.

Sporting achievements: Queensland and Australian indoor cricket, Queensland and Australian rugby league, Queensland hockey, Australian hockey, playing 80 internationals including Champion Trophy tournaments (1997, 2001, 2002), 2002 World Cup and the 2002 Commonwealth Games.

Why got into hockey? Dad knew the coach at school, Des Crump and said I was going to play. I didn’t want to. However we agreed I would play one game and if I didn’t like it, I didn’t have to play again. After approximately 20 years, that day came when my heart was no longer in it.

Favourite teammate: Anne-Marie Callow. I played for many years with her and we always knew each other’s game well. We just seemed to click on the field. I always made her look good lol. I also have admiration for anyone who I represented Queensland with. There’s something special about playing for Queensland and pulling on the Maroon jersey. You always strive to be and do more for the person beside you and the sense of pride representing your state. In rugby league, I looked up to Karyn Murphy. She always made me look better than I was.

Favourite coach: Mrs Cameron, Mrs Rae and Ric Charlesworth. Mrs Cameron and Mrs Rae both for their toughness, no-nnosense approach, discipline, honesty and they expected the same in return. So very grateful for the many hours of teaching and instilling the importance of basics. I will be forever grateful to these wonderful ladies.

Ric Charlesworth for his tenacious and honest approach and being able to bring out the best in players. He also taught me the value and meaning of getting comfortable being uncomfortable.

What did you love about the sport? That it drove me to want to be the best I could be. I loved the challenges it presented me with over the years - the good, the bad and the difficult times. It has taught me some many valuable life lessons along the way that has allowed me to utilise these after my career. I feel so very privileged to have seen countries and places that I never thought I would. I have met so many wonderful friends and people along the way that I also have learnt so much from. I also was honoured that I got the chance to be able to stand up and sing the national anthem representing my country. Some days I still can’t believe that I did.

Any superstitions: I have a few. I used to wear socks under my shinguards. I had a lucky pair that I always would wear. I liked to sit in a certain spot in a changeroom and not too close to anyone. I also always would tie up my left shoe before the right and the same with the shinguards.

Sporting hero growing up: I was a mad Wally Lewis fan. I loved how he always steps ahead of everyone else and how he could change the game. He never backed down from a challenge.

Do you follow it today? Not really. I train a 14 year old girl at the moment so I guess it still keeps me interested and I enjoy that.

What are you up to these days? I work at Queensland Fire and Emergency as a firefighter as well as having a few clients that I do personal training with. I play cricket in the summer for Western Suburbs at Graceville, which I just love running around and being involved with.

Advice to juniors: It’s about making sure you have fun doing what you are doing. However I am old school and there is always a winner and a loser and there’s no worse pain than the pain of regret. The harder you work the luckier you get. Enjoy every part of the journey, the good, the bad and the ugly. When you lose, don’t lose the lesson, and use that to drive you to be more and make you a better person/player. Enjoy getting comfortable with being uncomfortable.

Quick thoughts

HEROES: 1. Bronco forward Joe Ofahengaue and his partner Sofi Leota welcoming their first child Mila Louise into the world. If you know the story behind this then you will know that someone has been looking down on them. Congratulations to you both.

2. NRL grand final day has been mooted of a change to a daytime timeslot. I applaud this move as the league audience will be bigger and the following day will not be a holiday in NSW.

Villains: 1. The three Reds players that refused to sign for a reduction in salary. Sports all around the world are suffering and everybody has to take a hit to ensure their sports survive. I think this is a selfish approach.

2. The Port Adelaide officials that whinged because they are going to be housed at the same accommodation as their rivals Adelaide. If you don’t like them then stay away from them.

Sporting birthdays: 1. 1946 - George Best was born in Northern Ireland and went on to become one of the greatest soccer players of all-time.

2. 1987 - Novak Djokovic was born in Belgrade Serbia. He has won 17 Grand Slam titles.

On this day: 1. 1963 - Micky Mantle hits a ball off the Yankee Stadium facade.

2. 1985 - Pete Rose passes Hank Aaron to become the NL run scoring

leader with 2108.

3. 1990 - American boxer Rocky Graziano dies aged 71.

4. 1994 - Toronto NBA franchise unveil the name Raptors and their logo.