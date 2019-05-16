Ace Ipswich riders set for national bids

BMX: A small but strong contingent of riders from Ipswich West Moreton BMX Club will take on the country's best at the fast-approaching 2019 BMX Australia BAD BOY National Championships.

The marquee event, from May 20-25 will take place 190km north of Melbourne in the regional centre of Shepparton.

The track features a newly constructed state-of-the-art, eight metre start hill for the elite riders and wonderful facilities for the thousands expected to attend the event as competitors, officials and spectators.

More than 1540 entrants from 99 Australian clubs, aged from as young as four and as old as 67, will descend on Shepparton, with racing beginning next Wednesday afternoon and concluding the following Saturday.

Leading the way for Ipswich's team of 12 riders will be Sophia Preston, who will be aiming to defend her national title in the 10 years girls' event.

Preston has been in stellar form this year. She clean swept all her races on the way to victory in last month's stage of the 2019 BMX Australia BAD BOY National Series on her home track.

Like Preston, Tristan Scott is another Ipswich rider who won on home dirt during the national series. Scott is set to challenge for an Aussie title.

Scott finished third at last year's nationals in Bunbury, hitting form at the right time of year this season.

The nationals in Shepparton will also feature the elite men's and elite women's events where an Australian title is up for grabs as well as the opportunity for riders to earn valuable UCI rankings points that can help in a bid to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Last year's elite men's national champion, Brandon Te Hiko, will return from Europe where he has been riding against the world's best in the opening four rounds of the UCI BMX Supercross World Cup series in a bid to win back-to-back Aussie crowns.

Reigning Australian women's champion Erin Lockwood, will remain overseas.