Sobs, cries make for uncomfortable scene in crowded court

DISTRESSED and in apparent shock a man yelled out for his mother after being refused bail in a crowded Ipswich court room.

Trying to hold back his sobs as he was led from the dock, the cries of the 21-year-old made for an uncomfortable scene.

Zackariah Checker from Redbank Plains had been arrested and charged with multiple offences including possession of dangerous drugs at Beenleigh in June 2018; possession of tainted property; four counts of fraud; and unlawful possession of weapons at Glenore Grove on February 17.

Police opposed his bail application in Ipswich Magistrates Court this week.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said the firearm offence was very concerning, with police saying it was found in the house (his mother's house) where he had asked to be allowed to live while on bail.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said CCTV showed a male, allegedly Checker, using a stolen bankcard.

Police also alleged that in February Checker was found with 1.3g of the drug ice, and a stolen firearm.

"He was hiding behind a washing machine. The firearm was under the washing machine," Sgt Caldwell said.

"It was reported stolen in February 2017."

Ms Sturgess said Checker was a young man but had a previous charge of failing to appear in court, and previous bail breaches.

In September last year he was sentenced over drug and burglary offences.

His mother, who was in the courtroom, would allow him to return to her home, but Ms Sturgess said that was where the rifle and drugs were found.

She found Checker to be an unacceptable risk and refused bail.

"What's going on?" asked Checker from behind the glass of the dock.

"Do I have to stay in here? What's going on? What's going on, bro?" he yelled.

"I'm staying in jail.

"Mum, tell them I can live with my grandparents. Mum."

His matters will be mentioned again in March.