Accused car thief denied bail

AN IPSWICH man accused of car stealing has been refused bail despite saying he will contest some of his charges.

When Jonathon Paul Finch, 34, from Silkstone, appeared in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court charged with theft, drug and property offences. Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said police opposed bail given the man's growing criminal history.

Two motor vehicle offences related to matters alleged to have taken place at Bellbird Park or Walloon between November 23, 2018, and January 15 this year.

Sen-Const Shelton said Finch was convicted and sentenced in 2017 and 2018 for property and dishonesty offences. Police allege that when a group of men including Finch was intercepted at a service station, one of the male passengers in the car had a large knife hidden under his leg.

"The four people were all fidgeting," Sen-Const Shelton said.

"It appears they were trying to conceal items in the back seat."

When told to take his hand off the knife and exit the vehicle a male, allegedly Finch, took off on foot but officers tracked and arrested him a short time later.

During a pat-down search, the keys for a Nissan and a Suzuki were allegedly found on him.

Police said the two vehicles were found at a Yamanto house, one of the vehicles had earlier been reported stolen from Wynnum.

Queried by Magistrate David Shepherd whether it was alleged that Finch had the knife, Sen-Const Shelton said yes, and that he was subject to a parole order at the time.

In making the bail application, lawyer Michael Kelly said the drug Finch had was Subutex.

He said Finch's father had died just five weeks prior to the alleged offences and that Finch suffered depression, anxiety and PTSD and was seeking medical help.

Mr Kelly said Finch instructed he was a passenger in the vehicle and that there was a knife in the vehicle.

"He took advantage of someone's offer of Subutex," Mr Kelly said.

Mr Kelly said Finch was subject to a royal commission and was being held in solitary confinement.

"Mr Finch has a significant criminal history including robbery," Mr Shepherd said.

"In 2014, he was sentenced to varying amounts of time in prison for dishonesty matters including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, entering premises and possession of ammunition."

"In 2016, he was sentenced to two years' imprisonment and put on parole."

Bail was refused and Finch's matters adjourned until July 31.