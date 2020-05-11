Accused spitter’s ban from train travel

Christopher James Parnoby, 18, from Booval charged with serious assault of a police officer by spitting. Picture: Cordell Richardson

AN INCIDENT at Ipswich railway station led to a police officer allegedly being spat on by a teenager who was then arrested and spent the night in the watch-house.

The accused 18-year-old from Booval was granted bail on Friday but with the COVID-19 pandemic and other health concerns he had to first undergo a disease test. He is now banned from travelling by train.

Police did not oppose bail for Christopher James Parnaby but sought a rail ban when his case was mentioned in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

He is charged with serious assaulting of a police officer by biting/spitting at Ipswich on Thursday, May 7; creating a disturbance/nuisance at a railway station; obstructing police; and spitting on a railway platform at Ipswich on May 7.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said Parnaby was aged 18 and police sought bail conditions that prohibited him from using the Queensland Rail transport network.

Sgt Dick said the police allegation was that Parnaby had been at Ipswich rail station when he was challenged about having a ticket.

He told the court Parnaby had been in Brisbane CBD on May 2 when intercepted by police and issued a COVID-19 infringement notice as he’d been with a group of four people without reasonable excuse.

He’d also been issued a notice for evading the fare and was due before court on July 6, Sgt Dick told the court.

He said police sought Parnaby undergo a disease test order.

Defence lawyer Amy Zanders, who made the bail application, said she had not received instructions from Parnaby about the disease test order.

Magistrate David Shepherd said the court did not need Parnaby’s permission, only that he as magistrate was satisfied that such an order in the circumstances ought to be made.

“I make that order,” he said.

Mr Shepherd said Parnaby must comply with all public health directives in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You must self-quarantine at Booval (his home shared with his mother) for 14 days,” Mr Shepherd ordered.

“You must not travel on trains or attend any rail stations.”

Parnaby’s case was adjourned to May 27. He remained in police custody several more hours until transported by police to Ipswich hospital to be disease tested.