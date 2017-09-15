26°
Accused rock thrower slapped with 89 charges

Andrew Korner
AN IPSWICH man has been charged over a spate of alleged rock throwing incidents that resulted in thousands of dollars in damage to vehicles and injuries to an innocent pedestrian.

Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch detectives this week levelled a total of 89 charges against the 22-year-old accused, who will face court next month.

It will be alleged that the man, in the company of others, drove throughout Ipswich and surrounding suburbs, throwing rocks at cars parked on the street and in driveways.

In total, police will allege 88 vehicles were damaged in suburbs including Goodna, Redbank Plains, Bundamba and Ipswich central between June and September.

Most of the alleged offences were committed between the hours of 9pm and 3am, police said.

The North Booval man is also accused of being involved in an incident where a rock was thrown at a pedestrian's head at Marsden Pde in Ipswich on September 3, causing bruising to the victim.

Investigations are continuing, with police of the belief that other offenders may have been involved.

The accused will face Ipswich Magistrates Court charged with 88 counts of wilful damage and one count of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed on October 13.

Detectives said they were making efforts to contact victims of the alleged offences.

