Accused Red Rooster robber hopped up on cane toad poison

HOPPING MAD: An accused robber says he can't remember allegedly robbing a fast food restaurant because he was high on cane toad poison.

HOPPING MAD: An accused robber says he can't remember allegedly robbing a fast food restaurant because he was high on cane toad poison. Vicki Wood

AN ACCUSED robber claims to have no memory of his alleged crimes because he was high on cane toad poison.

After drinking "copious amounts of alcohol" and licking a cane toad to become even more intoxicated, Jonte Thomas Holmes claims to have limited memory of what happened next.

But according to police the 24-year-old Aldershot man, who had been released from prison five days earlier, walked into Maryborough's Red Rooster restaurant about 7.15pm on Monday, March 25, and allegedly demanded the till.

He then allegedly grabbed the till and ran from the scene.

Police were called and Mr Holmes was arrested a short distance away.

Mr Holmes appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court today, charged with robbery and two counts of wilful damage.

Defence lawyer Travis George made a bail application on Mr Holmes' behalf.

He said his client had been released on parole on March 20 and had been a resident at a men's shelter in Maryborough since that time.

According to Mr George, Mr Holmes said he had a limited memory of the alleged incident due to the amount of alcohol he had consumed.

"He attempted to further intoxicate himself with cane toad toxin," Mr George said.

He said his client had caused "self harm" through his actions.

Mr Holmes sat quietly in the dock while the bail application was made.

The court heard he was on mood stabilisers before he went into prison and he had remained on the medication during his time behind bars.

Mr George said his client was "disappointed with himself" adding that Mr Holmes had not had the benefits that parole could provide given he had only been out of prison a short time.

"He would abide by any condition the court imposes," he said.

Mr George said Mr Holmes had a partner and a good work ethic, with his parents owning an earth-moving company.

He said Mr Holmes intended to go back to the shelter if released on parole.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said Mr Holmes posed an unacceptable risk of reoffending.

Bail was refused and the matter was adjourned until May 8.