News

Accused rapist working with Malcolm Roberts this week

One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts speaks to adviser Sean Black earlier this year. Mr Black has been charged with rape. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt
One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts speaks to adviser Sean Black earlier this year. Mr Black has been charged with rape. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt
Helen Spelitis
by

ONE Nation Ipswich candidate Malcolm Roberts' media advisor has been charged with rape.

While media reports suggest there is some distance between the two men, the QT can reveal the accused was working for Mr Roberts up until this morning.

Sean Black, 39, has today been committed to stand trial for rape after being slapped with seven charges including assault, earlier this year.

Fairfax media has reported Mr Black was just a "friend" of the former senator, now Ipswich candidate for One Nation.

It is not known whether this was a paid role.

The ABC referred to Mr Black as "one-time media advisor" to the former senator and said Mr Roberts had confirmed "Mr Black no longer works for him".

But Mr Black has been working with the QT on the State Election campaign in the past week, whether that has been paid or unpaid.

Mr Black had plans to meet with the QT just this morning over Mr Roberts campaign, but cancelled at the last minute.

The rape was allegedly committed on an unknown date in October 2007.

Queensland law prevented media from revealing that Mr Black was facing the rape charge until he was committed to stand trial.

According to court records, Mr Black was committed in an administrative process not open to the public in Brisbane Magistrates Court registry a number of weeks ago.

The QT has contacted Mr Roberts for comment. 

Topics:  editors picks ipswich malcolm roberts one nation

Ipswich Queensland Times

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Arson and fraud trial jury told where house fire started

Arson and fraud trial jury told where house fire started

North Booval couple accused of setting their own home on fire.

  • News

  • 2nd Nov 2017 3:47 PM

Three spectacular lookouts at Binna Burra

Eli Bennie at the beginning of the family adventure.

Kate Bennie from Son's of Adventure shares her latest trip.

Ipswich suburb transforming into takeaway destination

Development on the corner of Pound and Hooper Street in West Ipswich.

Work has begun on another fast food restaurant

STORE OPENING: 100 free gifts up for grabs at new business

Meet KaiserCraft's team of locals (L-R) Samantha from Rosewood, Sarah from Bundamba, Manager Zoe Cattanach and Alicia from Riverview

The Ipswich business open its doors at 9am Saturday

Local Partners