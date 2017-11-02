Accused rapist working with Malcolm Roberts this week

One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts speaks to adviser Sean Black earlier this year. Mr Black has been charged with rape. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts speaks to adviser Sean Black earlier this year. Mr Black has been charged with rape. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

ONE Nation Ipswich candidate Malcolm Roberts' media advisor has been charged with rape.

While media reports suggest there is some distance between the two men, the QT can reveal the accused was working for Mr Roberts up until this morning.

Sean Black, 39, has today been committed to stand trial for rape after being slapped with seven charges including assault, earlier this year.

Fairfax media has reported Mr Black was just a "friend" of the former senator, now Ipswich candidate for One Nation.

It is not known whether this was a paid role.

The ABC referred to Mr Black as "one-time media advisor" to the former senator and said Mr Roberts had confirmed "Mr Black no longer works for him".

But Mr Black has been working with the QT on the State Election campaign in the past week, whether that has been paid or unpaid.

Mr Black had plans to meet with the QT just this morning over Mr Roberts campaign, but cancelled at the last minute.

The rape was allegedly committed on an unknown date in October 2007.

Queensland law prevented media from revealing that Mr Black was facing the rape charge until he was committed to stand trial.

According to court records, Mr Black was committed in an administrative process not open to the public in Brisbane Magistrates Court registry a number of weeks ago.

The QT has contacted Mr Roberts for comment.