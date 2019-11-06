Accused ram raid teen's case adjourned

Jack Softley, 18, from Logan Central has been charged with offenses relating to a ram raid at a Orion Springfield Shopping Centre.

A TEEN charged over a weekend ram raid on a jewellery store at Springfield Central will remain in jail after not applying for bail yesterday.

Jack Ronald Softley, 18, from Logan Central, did not appear in court yesterday when his matter was mentioned at Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Softley is charged with entering premises with intent at 12.50am on Sunday November 3; robbery with violence/armed in company; and unlawful use of a motor vehicle used in an offence.

Police allege a car was driven through a roller door into a shopping centre and into the front window of a jewellery store.

Lawyer Alexis Oxley sought to have Softley's charges adjourned, saying he was not in a position to pursue an application for bail at this stage.

Magistrate David Shepherd remanded him in custody to appear from via video-link on November 27.