Accused puppy farmer charged with 215 cruelty charges

AN ACCUSED puppy farmer has been charged with 215 animal welfare related offences following the discovery of an alleged puppy farm at Glenarbon in January.

Haris Ljuhar is set to appear at Goondiwindi Magistrates Court in May.

RSPCA Qld inspectors and detectives from the Goondiwindi Criminal Investigation Branch raided the alleged puppy farm where they say they found a large number of dogs, mainly American Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Australian and American Bulldogs and French Bulldogs.

More than 50 animals forfeited to the RSPCA have been rehomed, with the animal welfare organisation paying more than $100,000 to treat the animals. More than 80 dogs and puppies and 10 cats were seized and transferred to RSPCA Qld headquarters at Wacol.

RSPCA chief inspector Daniel Young alleges the conditions the dogs and cats were being kept were appalling.

"There was inadequate shelter and water and a number of the dogs were carrying injuries that needed urgent veterinary treatment. There was one dog that was sharing a small space with a dog that was deceased and there were the remains of a number of corpses lying near dogs that were tethered," he said.

