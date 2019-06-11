Pregnant woman attacker accused in mental health unit

A woman accused of a violent and unprovoked attack on a heavily pregnant mum-to-be is being held in the mental health unit of Silverwater jail, a court has heard.

Olivier Mahe, 28, was allegedly captured on CCTV last month repeatedly punching a 26-year-old expectant mother in the head on Wentworth Ave in Surry Hills.

Mahe appeared via video link in Central Local Court wearing prison greens on Tuesday where her legal aid lawyer Danielle Roth sought a two-week adjournment for a Justice Health report.

"She is currently in the mental health unit," she said.

Martin Barrett, 33, heroically stepped in to help Alexa.

Pregnant Alexa Cojanu was allegedly bashed in Surry Hills,

The alleged horrific attack was sparked when the pregnant woman - on her way to work - walked between Mahe and her partner who had earlier been fighting on the street just before 9am.

In the disturbing footage the woman is seen clutching her stomach as she falls onto the roadside.

Mahe allegedly repeatedly strikes the pregnant woman and pulls her hair.

At one point she pushes the woman into a power pole and then forces into the gutter.

The woman was helped to safety by a good Samaritan walking by who wrestled her away.

At the same time Mahe was restrained by an off-duty probationary police officer who had also been passing by.

In a statement the woman's husband previously said that the unborn baby was unharmed in the incident.

Olivier Mahe, 28, was allegedly captured on CCTV last month repeatedly punching a 26-year-old expectant mother. Picture: NSW Police

"We thank the Surry Hills police for their assistance, the medical team at the RPA Hospital for their continued care and the first responders," he said.

"You are heroes."

Surry Hills police also praised the actions of the passer-by and intervening police officer.

"The civilian did not hesitate to leap to the rescue of the pregnant woman and we commend his bravery," Surry Hills Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector, Adam Johnson said following the attack.

"We would also like to praise the swift response of the probationary constable who saved the woman from further harm."

Mahe will remain behind bars until she next fronts court on June 25 when she is expected to enter a plea to the charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.