Accused partner to face kill charges

A Victorian man will arrive in Brisbane today to face charges over the death of "kind and gentle" Shae Francis, who was reported missing three months ago.

Detectives believe Ms Francis was killed by her partner in Hervey Bay after the pair moved to the Queensland town to be closer to her mother.

Bendigo man Jason Cooper, 44, who was arrested on Friday, is expected to arrive in Brisbane today where he will be charged with manslaughter, misconduct with a corpse and stealing.

Ms Francis, 35, was reported missing by her mother in March, although police believe she could have been killed as early as October.

Described by family as a "beautiful little gentle soul", she was last seen at Hervey Bay Hospital where her mother was receiving treatment.

Hervey Bay Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford said Ms Francis had moved from Victoria with Cooper to be close to her mother, but she and her mother had not been in regular contact and it was some time before she was reported missing. "Her mum last saw her when she was being treated at hospital … in October, and then she came to the police station … in early March because she hadn't seen her (and) hadn't been able to make contact with her," he said.

The couple had been together for about two years and had been living in Hervey Bay for about six months when Ms Francis disappeared.

Det Insp Pettiford said they were living at The Hub on the Hervey Bay foreshore.

"Police will be alleging her partner unlawfully killed her on a date between early October and March this year," Det Insp Pettiford said.

Anyone with information on Ms Francis' last movements is urged to call police.

CRIME STOPPERS 1800 333 000