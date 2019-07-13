Menu
A man who owns a holiday house on Fraser Island has been accused of feeding dingoes, a court has heard. Nigel Rickards
A man who owns a holiday house on Fraser Island has been accused of feeding dingoes, a court has heard. Nigel Rickards
DINGO FEEDING: Fraser holiday home owner faces charges

Jodie Callcott
13th Jul 2019 4:14 PM | Updated: 5:28 PM
A MAN who owns a holiday house on Fraser Island has been accused of feeding dingoes, a court has heard.

The 60-year-old man fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday with three charges of allegedly feeding dingoes between November 2018 and April 2019.

The court heard Fraser Island rangers received multiple complaints about dingoes loitering around a holiday house at Orchid Beach.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Glenn Whittle said residents and holiday-makers were concerned about a man hand-feeding dingoes.

Sgt Whittle said there was a joint investigation between detectives and rangers from the Department of Environment and Science.

"It's known the defendant is the owner of the holiday rental and is also the on-premises caretaker," Sgt Whittle said.

"On each occasion, rangers spoke to the defendant who denied such actions.

"When they spoke to the defendant, he was advised that feeding the animals was an offence and outlined the reasons why it was an offence."

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge was concerned the prosecutor, who was filling in from Brisbane, was unfamiliar with the case and legislation, and it was adjourned until next month.

A Department of Environment and Science spokeswoman said feeding dingoes incurred a fine of between $2135 and $10,676.

